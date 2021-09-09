checkAd

Cedar Fair Wins Two Golden Ticket Awards For 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:35  |  42   |   |   

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it has earned two honors in Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards (GTA). For an unprecedented 23rd time, Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Texas, has been recognized as the “World’s Best Water Park,” and for the sixth time, the highly coveted “Best Steel Coaster” award was given to giga coaster Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Presented annually, the prestigious GTA recognize excellence in the amusement park industry. The awards are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington, Texas-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends. A total of 26 rides, attractions and events throughout Cedar Fair’s portfolio of amusement parks and water parks were recognized by the GTA in 2021.

“We’re in the business of making people happy, and it is always an honor and a privilege when that hard work and commitment to serving our guests is recognized,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s president and chief executive officer. “As we saw firsthand throughout the summer, consumers are hungry for more when it comes to family fun and outdoor entertainment, and our parks are ready to deliver. Whether you love a good coaster or water slide plunge, enjoy a live show or want creative, unique food offerings, we have something for everyone.”

Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels is an iconic central Texas property best known for its unique spring-fed river setting and German heritage. With 51 attractions across 70 acres, Schlitterbahn remains a fan favorite and a one-of-a-kind family water park and resort experience.

Once again, Fury 325 at Carowinds won the GTA for best steel coaster. The coaster has won top honors for best new ride and best steel coaster since its debut in 2015. Other Cedar Fair coasters in the top 25 spots in the “Best Steel Coasters in The World” category were: Cedar Point’s Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance, Maverick and Magnum XL-200; Leviathan at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario; Diamondback at Kings Island; and Intimidator 305 at Kings Dominion; and Intimidator at Carowinds.

Five Cedar Fair wooden coasters were voted into the “Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters in the World” category, including The Beast and Mystic Timbers at Kings Island; GhostRider at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California; Gold Striker at California’s Great America in Santa Clara; and Shivering Timbers at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon.

