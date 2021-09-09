CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Commences Restart of Production at Donaldsonville Complex

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced that it has begun restarting its ammonia plants at the Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana. Start-up of product upgrade plants (urea, nitric acid, urea ammonium nitrate) will follow. CF Industries had safely shut down all production units at the facility on Saturday, August 28, 2021, as part of its contingency plans for Hurricane Ida.

Shipping will proceed on an as available basis. CF Industries will communicate directly with customers regarding impacts caused by Hurricane Ida.