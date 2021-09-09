Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.