Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:43   

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., together with Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf), a leading mid-Atlantic based multistate operator acquired by Columbia Care in June 2021, announced the start of whole flower sales in Virginia tomorrow, Friday, September 10. These new products will be available at Columbia Care’s Portsmouth dispensary and gLeaf’s Richmond dispensary under the Seed & Strain and gLeaf brands, marking some of the first sales in the Commonwealth under the new whole flower program. Flower will also be available via home delivery and third party retailers throughout the state.

Until recently, smokable flower sales were not permitted in Virginia. In advance of the anticipated change in regulation, which was announced in February 2021, Columbia Care and gLeaf accelerated cultivation in their Portsmouth and Manchester facilities, which together total more than 145,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity.

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Board of Pharmacy for the opportunity to provide this critical medicine to patients in a form they’ve been asking for and in brands they can trust. The team has been working diligently in preparation for this day and we are thrilled to bring whole flower to our patients,” said Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita. “As Virginia rapidly expands the medical program and legislators discuss the timing of adult-use sales, we are well positioned with increased canopy and inventory to continue providing high quality medicine for patients while preparing for future adult-use sales.”

Seed & Strain whole flower products are now available to patients at Columbia Care’s Portsmouth dispensary in 3.5g whole flower, with plans to introduce more brands such as Triple Seven and Classix in the coming months. Strains will include Sour Tangie, Pineapple Sorbet, Kush Berry and Gorilla C. Seed & Strain launched in November of 2020 and is now in nine markets across the country. The brand launched in Virginia in June 2021 with its vape products. gLeaf will initially offer 4 whole flower strains under its own brand, including strains such as Purple Punch, Purple Pineapple, Crescendo and GSHERS. In addition to whole flower products, both dispensaries offer edibles, vapes and concentrates.

