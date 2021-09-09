T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Mu B.1.621 and Iota B.1.526 Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

“We are proud to announce our technology is capable of detecting additional COVID-19 variants including Mu and Iota, enabling healthcare providers with the confidence to make more informed decisions about their patients’ health,” said T2 Biosystems’ Chairman and CEO, John Sperzel.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel—a molecular diagnostic test that detects SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infections—is capable of detecting the Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were recently confirmed to be present in the United States.

Like the variants identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1), the Mu and Iota variants contain multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein. Specific analyses of sequences for the Mu and Iota variants confirmed that the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel should be able to detect this variant with high confidence and reliability. This analysis expands the proven utility of the panel beyond the previously announced capability to detect the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant along with the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 variants.

To confirm that the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel would detect the new Mu (B.1.621) and Iota (B.1.526) variants, in silico analyses was performed using genome sequences available in the GISAID database. SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.621) and (B.1.526) sequences were evaluated for alignment with primer and probe sequences from T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. These analyses demonstrated that the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel should detect the Mu and Iota variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which has demonstrated clinical sensitivity of 95 percent and specificity of 100 percent, provides results in under two hours utilizing an upper respiratory swab sample. The test runs on the Company’s FDA-cleared and fully-automated T2Dx Instrument, which is capable of performing seven tests simultaneously and up to sixty samples per day.

The same T2Dx Instrument is also capable of running the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel. These panels are the only FDA-cleared assays for the detection of sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from whole blood in three to five hours, without the need to wait days for blood culture results. By providing quicker results, the panels enable clinicians to target therapy faster for their patients suspected of sepsis, often before the second dose of antimicrobial medicine is administered, leading to better patient outcomes, improved antimicrobial stewardship, and reductions in length of stay in the hospital.