Vacasa Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

"Vacasa’s operating and financial results far exceeded our second quarter targets, driven by pent-up demand for leisure travel, shifting consumer preference and the unique benefits vacation rentals provide in the current environment," said Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa. “These strong consumer trends have continued, and we now expect our third quarter revenue to finish well ahead of the targets we established with TPG Pace Solutions prior to our announced business combination.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Vacasa’s Operating and Financial Results Exceed Targets. Second quarter 2021 Gross Booking Value, Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA all finished above the targets outlined in the Investor Presentation filed by TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE: TPGS; “TPGS”) when the planned business combination was announced on July 29, 2021.

Strong Gross Booking Value Drives Record Revenue. Gross Booking Value reached $514 million in the second quarter, up 247% year-over-year and above the target of $478 million. As a result, Revenue reached $240 million in the second quarter, up 188% year-over-year and above the target of $220 million.

Over 1.4 Million Nights Sold. There were more than 1.4 million Nights Sold in the second quarter compared to 449,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Not only was occupancy strong, driven by increased demand for leisure travel, but we were able to achieve that with an increase in Gross Booking Value per Night Sold to a record setting $365 during the quarter.

Net Loss. Net loss in the second quarter was $17 million compared to $20 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Topline Outperformance Results in Adjusted EBITDA Beat. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was positive $9 million compared to negative $6 million in the second quarter of 2020 and to the target of negative $7 million. The $16 million outperformance on Adjusted EBITDA relative to the target was attributable to stronger than projected Revenue.

Third Quarter Revenue Pacing Nearly 20% Higher than Target. The favorable tailwinds that drove outperformance in the second quarter have continued into the third quarter. We are capitalizing on the ongoing surge in consumer demand by executing on our core strategy: maximizing revenue for our homeowners by achieving the optimal balance between occupancy and Gross Booking Value per Night Sold. Based on the trends we’ve seen to date, we expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $300 million to $310 million compared to our target of $258 million. Given the continued momentum in the business, we are pulling forward some of our planned investments to the third and fourth quarter, which we expect to fund with revenue outperformance. We now expect third quarter Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $35 million to $40 million compared to our target of positive $26 million.

Product Updates. We recently released a number of new products including the beta version of our Homeowner Mobile App, the “Add a Night” Feature to further optimize revenue and the guest experience, and the HomeCare Hub API for contractor agencies. We have a deep product roadmap and will continue to invest in engineers to improve our proprietary technology offering and, in turn, our customer experience.

"Heightened demand for vacation rentals during the second quarter resulted in strong occupancy. Simultaneously, Vacasa was able to increase Gross Booking Value per Night Sold by over 10% versus last year, maximizing rental income for our valued homeowners," said Jamie Cohen, CFO of Vacasa. “With these favorable patterns clearly extending into the third quarter, we are finding ways to invest the overperformance back into the business to further our competitive differentiation and continue building a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 30,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo. In Summer 2021, Vacasa entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE: TPGS), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”).

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenue $83,336 $240,313 $196,725 $369,731 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (1) 41,593 118,368 104,383 193,994 Operations and support (1) 21,074 47,065 52,474 77,401 Technology and development (1) 4,123 11,107 12,669 18,603 Sales and marketing (1) 13,572 39,174 40,287 64,714 General and administrative (1) 11,397 18,923 23,742 40,346 Depreciation 3,835 4,242 7,445 8,307 Amortization of intangible assets 4,894 12,074 9,675 16,799 Total costs and expenses 100,488 250,953 250,675 420,164 Loss from operations (17,152 ) (10,640 ) (53,950 ) (50,433 ) Interest income 29 13 364 26 Interest expense (1,410 ) (3,075 ) (1,629 ) (5,906 ) Other income (expense), net (1,065 ) (3,628 ) (1,398 ) (10,349 ) Net loss before income tax (19,598 ) (17,330 ) (56,613 ) (66,662 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 78 113 157 152 Net loss $(19,520 ) $(17,217 ) $(56,456 ) $(66,510 ) (1) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $- $- $- $- Operations and support - 31 - 62 Technology and development - 156 - 322 Sales and marketing - 415 - 654 General and administrative 690 1,556 690 1,963 Total equity-based compensation expense $690 $2,158 $690 $3,001 Key Business Metrics (in thousands, except GBV per Night Sold) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Gross booking value ("GBV") $148,153 $514,201 $348,790 $760,078 Nights Sold 449 1,407 1,188 2,231 GBV per Night Sold $330 $365 $294 $341 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2020 6/30/2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $218,484 $330,700 Restricted cash 72,528 245,900 Accounts receivable, net 10,161 38,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,191 19,336 Total current assets 311,364 634,758 Property and equipment, net 65,087 62,618 Intangibles, net 77,426 230,848 Goodwill 121,487 642,139 Other long-term assets 11,888 16,862 Total assets $587,252 $1,587,225 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units, and Members' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $15,648 $43,419 Funds payable to owners 92,707 331,346 Hospitality and sales taxes payable 20,721 67,385 Deferred revenue 49,992 169,503 Future stay credits 35,140 31,589 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,022 84,502 Total current liabilities 258,230 727,744 Long-term debt, net of current portion 111,689 115,578 Other long-term liabilities 22,204 37,671 Total liabilities 392,123 880,993 Redeemable convertible preferred units 771,979 1,198,080 Members' deficit: Common units - - Additional paid-in capital - 575,966 Accumulated deficit (577,091 ) (1,068,794 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 241 980 Total members' deficit (576,850 ) (491,848 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred units and members' deficit $587,252 $1,587,225

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2021 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $(56,456 ) $(66,510 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Bad debt expense 1,205 1,350 Depreciation 7,445 8,307 Amortization of intangible assets 9,675 16,799 Deferred income taxes (278 ) (159 ) Other gains and losses 172 901 Fair value adjustment on warrant derivative liabilities 963 10,263 Loss on debt extinguishment - - Non-cash interest expense 364 4,014 Equity-based compensation expense 690 3,001 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,645 (4,871 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,976 (12,872 ) Accounts payable 6,111 18,079 Funds payable to owners 54,018 191,323 Hospitality and sales taxes payable 12,286 38,122 Deferred revenue and future stay credits 61,379 83,240 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,580 13,394 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 111,775 304,381 Cash from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,074 ) (2,152 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - - Cash paid for internally developed software (5,391 ) (2,654 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired (1,959 ) (6,870 ) Other investing activities - - Net cash used in investing activities (8,424 ) (11,676 ) Cash from financing activities: Cash paid for business combinations (6,163 ) (6,947 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 115,931 - Payments on long term debt (10,127 ) (125 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs - - Other financing activities (143 ) (104 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 99,498 (7,176 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (333 ) 59 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 202,516 285,588 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 209,489 291,012 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $412,005 $576,600

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net Loss $(19,520 ) $(17,217 ) $(56,456 ) $(66,510 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 8,729 16,316 17,120 25,106 Interest income (29 ) (13 ) (364 ) (26 ) Interest expense 1,410 3,075 1,629 5,906 Other income (expense), net 1,065 3,628 1,398 10,349 Income tax benefit (expense) (78 ) (113 ) (157 ) (152 ) Equity-based compensation 690 2,158 690 3,001 Business combination costs(1) - 1,322 - 7,514 Restructuring costs(2) 1,315 - 4,962 250 Adjusted EBITDA $(6,418 ) $9,156 $(31,178 ) $(14,562 ) (1) Represents third party costs associated with the strategic acquisition of TurnKey and third party costs associated with our merger with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (2) Represents costs associated with an internal reorganization and workforce reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and costs associated with the wind-down of a significant portion of our international operations.

