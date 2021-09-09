checkAd

Smartsheet to Participate at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

