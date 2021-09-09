CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its portfolio of academic assets and real estate investments.Overview of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its portfolio of academic assets and real estate investments.Overview of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its portfolio of academic assets and real estate investments. Overview of CIBT's Portfolio of Academic Assets: