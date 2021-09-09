checkAd

CARDIOGENICS HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES A RECORD DATE CHANGE FOR ITS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 23:00  |  14   |   |   

Caledon, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CardioGenics Holdings INC. (OTC PINK: CGNH) announced on September 3, 2021 a record date of September 13, 2021 for its dividend distribution of 22.5 million shares of Covidgenics, a private Canadian company. A new record date for the distribution will be announced, following completion of all necessary regulatory requirements, within the next few days.

About CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

The Company is focused on technology and products targeting the immunoassay segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostic testing market. It has developed the QL Care Analyzer, a proprietary point-of-care immuno-analyzer, which will be capable of running 200+immunoassay diagnostic tests, such as cardiovascular diagnostic tests. As part of its core proprietary technology, the Company has also developed a proprietary method for silver coating paramagnetic microspheres (a fundamental platform component of immunoassay equipment), which improves instrument sensitivity to light.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Words such as “estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“expect,”“aim,”“goal,”“target,”“objective,”“likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release.

For further information:

Dr. Yahia Gawad- ygawad@cardiogenics.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARDIOGENICS HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES A RECORD DATE CHANGE FOR ITS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION Caledon, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CardioGenics Holdings INC. (OTC PINK: CGNH) announced on September 3, 2021 a record date of September 13, 2021 for its dividend distribution of 22.5 million shares of Covidgenics, a private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 August 2021
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...