Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”) (TSXV : FCD.UN) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:

Nominee Votes
“For” 		% Votes
“For” 		Votes
“No” 		% of
Votes
“No” 		Votes
“Abstain” 		% of
Votes
“Abstain”
Geoffrey Bledin 6,056,565 94.5%   - - 350,924 5.5%  
Eli Dadouch 6,023,965 94.0%   - - 383,524 6.0%  
Jeffrey Goldfarb 6,033,665 94.2%   - - 373,824 5.8%  
Stanley Goldfarb 6,036,765 94.2%   - - 370,724 5.8%  
Victoria Granovski 6,027,165 94.1%   - - 380,324 5.9%  
Jonathan Mair 6,040,565 94.3%   - - 366,924 5.7%  
Robert McKee 6,033,765 94.2%   - - 373,724 5.8%  
Sandy Poklar 6,038,367 94.2%   - - 369,122 5.8%  
Lawrence Shulman 6,045,165 94.3%   - - 362,324 5.7%  
Howard Smuschkowitz 6,031,180 94.1%   - - 376,309 5.9%  
Manfred Walt 6,043,165 94.3%   - - 364,324 5.7%  

All other matters considered by unitholders at the Meeting were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further information about the Trust can be found by selecting the Firm Capital Property Trust link at www.firmcapital.com.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV :FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust’s co-owns a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition, to stand-alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust makes joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

For further information, please contact:

Robert McKee
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221

Sandy Poklar
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

Victoria Moayedi
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 635-0221





