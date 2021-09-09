Introducing the 2022 Axis T250

Axis is a brand that was born out of customer demand and the T250 is no exception. We took customer input to present our boaters something bigger than ever before for the Axis line. The Axis T250 gives those boaters looking for more space and storage the largest Axis yet, complete with the intuitiveness, performance and value the brand is famous for.

“Designing and producing the first-ever 25-foot Axis was a huge accomplishment for the entire team,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc. ”Not only is the all-new T250 the biggest boat Axis has ever produced, but it had to live up to the standards Axis owners have come to expect—and that’s not easy. I’m proud to introduce the T250 that will set the new standard for performance, convenience, style and value in the 25-foot class.”

The most noticeable feature on the all-new T250 is its scale. The new lines of the T250 are guaranteed to turn heads whether it’s being towed to the ramp or running down the lake. At 25 feet long, the T250 is still nimble on the water for quick rider pickups and precise docking. And with over 5,000 pounds of ballast, that size translates to a pro-level surf wave and wakeboard wake. Because the T250 is an Axis through and through, the wakes and waves are customizable so anyone from a beginner to a pro can get exactly what they want, and the best part is Axis makes it easy to transition the boat from novice to advanced. One of the ways the wakes and waves are tailored is with Power Wedge III that can take the wake or wave from steep to mellow with the touch of a button. Another layer of customization comes from Surf Gate, the world’s best wakesurf creator, that allows riders to make a user-perfect wave on one side or the other without shifting any ballast. Surf Gate switches quickly from side to side, so riders can take their game to a new level with transfers from frontside to backside as well. To top it all off, Axis offers Surf Band, a wearable remote that lets surfers adjust their wave while they ride, controlling incremental speed adjustments, Power Wedge III settings, speaker volume and which side they want to surf on. The surf side is particularly crucial because the rider can control when they want to switch the surf side, which makes for perfectly timed transfers. Audio surf signaling make it even easier by alerting the rider when the system is going to switch sides.