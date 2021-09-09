checkAd

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc. and Its U.S. Life Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) (Richmond, VA). The outlook of the FSR is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICRs of “b” (Marginal) of Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC) (Wilmington, DE) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY) (New York, NY). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs of “b” (Marginal) of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) [NYSE: GNW] and Genworth Holdings, Inc. (both domiciled in Delaware), as well as their Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of GLAIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its weak operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of GLAIC also reflect its adequate balance sheet strength, including the level and quality of capital, and the quality of its asset portfolio. The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to negative reflects pressure on the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization in recent years, as well as increased losses over this period. Absolute and risk-adjusted capital, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), decreased in 2020, mainly driven by revised interest rate assumptions within the universal life with secondary guarantee block. Results for 2020 were negative with a $182 million statutory loss driven by changes in reserves in the universal life with secondary guarantee block as well as higher mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GLAIC calculated its risk-based capital (RBC) level at 424% at the end of 2020; it has been in the 400% - 450% range for the past four years.

The ratings of GLIC and GLICNY reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its weak operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

The ratings of GLIC and GLICNY reflect AM Best’s view of their balance sheet strength and operating performance. Risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR and other capital metrics, is low, in line with 2019. A strong offsetting factor is management’s focused strategy of garnering actuarially supported premium rate increases on in-force, long-term care policies. Management identified the need for these increases several years ago, took corrective action and has achieved meaningful results. GNW has demonstrated success at achieving premium rate increases in the past. The impact and timing of the approval and receipt of those rate increases remain uncertain. GLIC calculated its RBC level at 229% at the end of 2020, an increase from the prior-year RBC score of 213%, while GLICNY’s RBC deteriorated to 200% from 291% in 2019.

