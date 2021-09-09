checkAd

Ascendant Resources Completes Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Program at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 23:09  |  33   |   |   

  • Continued improvement in metal Recoveries
  • Test work supports at least benchmark IPB recoveries in both Massive Sulphide and Stockwork Ores

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce results from its Phase 2 metallurgical test work program, conducted by Grinding Solutions Limited (GSL), a UK mineral processing services company with strong technical knowledge of mineral processing of IPB ores and has been guided by Micon International, who was responsible for the metallurgical results validation on material from both the massive sulphide and stockwork ores from the Venda Nova North and South Zones, at its Lagoa Salgada VMS project located in Portugal.

In addition to supplementing further information regarding metal recoveries and concentrate grades, the Phase 2 metallurgical test work results support the use of a conventional polymetallic process flowsheet capable of recovering copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver in three saleable concentrates. Flotation tailings will be leached for additional gold and silver values and tin will be recovered from processing the tailings material by flotation.

It should be noted that due to limited availability of fresh core, the testing material used was approximately 2 years old and partially oxidized which had a negative impact limiting results at this time. Grinding Solutions Ltd. is confident that with further work on fresh core, recovery expectations will be in line with or better than the average seen at existing mines on the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Ascendant stated, “We are pleased that the test work completed by Grinding Solutions continued to show improved results as compared to our previous results despite having less than ideal material. Grinding Solutions are confident in achieving at least benchmark recoveries for the IBP at Lagoa Salgada. Enhanced testing developed a more robust and flexible flow sheet that could handle variability throughout the orebody and if encountered, also efficiently process oxidised fresh feed. We will continue to look for improvements with continued testing, which is likely to culminate in a full pilot test in Q1 2022. Testing of oxidized samples is necessary to fully understand the behaviour of ore characteristics on an industrial scale and the results achieved in the Phase 2 test work program continues to provide the confidence necessary to initiate a full feasibility metallurgical test work program in Q1 2022.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendant Resources Completes Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Program at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal Continued improvement in metal RecoveriesTest work supports at least benchmark IPB recoveries in both Massive Sulphide and Stockwork Ores TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 August 2021
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...