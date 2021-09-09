Ascendant Resources Completes Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Work Program at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal

In addition to supplementing further information regarding metal recoveries and concentrate grades, the Phase 2 metallurgical test work results support the use of a conventional polymetallic process flowsheet capable of recovering copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver in three saleable concentrates. Flotation tailings will be leached for additional gold and silver values and tin will be recovered from processing the tailings material by flotation.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce results from its Phase 2 metallurgical test work program, conducted by Grinding Solutions Limited (GSL), a UK mineral processing services company with strong technical knowledge of mineral processing of IPB ores and has been guided by Micon International, who was responsible for the metallurgical results validation on material from both the massive sulphide and stockwork ores from the Venda Nova North and South Zones, at its Lagoa Salgada VMS project located in Portugal.

It should be noted that due to limited availability of fresh core, the testing material used was approximately 2 years old and partially oxidized which had a negative impact limiting results at this time. Grinding Solutions Ltd. is confident that with further work on fresh core, recovery expectations will be in line with or better than the average seen at existing mines on the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Ascendant stated, “We are pleased that the test work completed by Grinding Solutions continued to show improved results as compared to our previous results despite having less than ideal material. Grinding Solutions are confident in achieving at least benchmark recoveries for the IBP at Lagoa Salgada. Enhanced testing developed a more robust and flexible flow sheet that could handle variability throughout the orebody and if encountered, also efficiently process oxidised fresh feed. We will continue to look for improvements with continued testing, which is likely to culminate in a full pilot test in Q1 2022. Testing of oxidized samples is necessary to fully understand the behaviour of ore characteristics on an industrial scale and the results achieved in the Phase 2 test work program continues to provide the confidence necessary to initiate a full feasibility metallurgical test work program in Q1 2022.”