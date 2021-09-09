Water Ways Appoints Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSE: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with "Dr. Reuter Investor Relations" (the "IR") to assist with investor relations activities at the German speaking capital markets (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). The IR work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries. The Agreement begins on September 1, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, Water Ways Technologies will pay the IR a total of €3,900 per month.