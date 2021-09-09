Water Ways Appoints Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSE: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with "Dr. Reuter Investor Relations" (the "IR") to assist with investor relations activities at the German speaking capital markets (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). The IR work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries. The Agreement begins on September 1, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, Water Ways Technologies will pay the IR a total of €3,900 per month.
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations has been active in the market since 2006. The company specializes in the European capital markets and offers services in the areas of financial PR, institutional IR and retail IR. The company has extensive and long-standing experience in building sustainable relationships on the capital market for its clients.
About Water Ways Technologies
Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.
0 Kommentare