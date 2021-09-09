The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces September 2021 cash distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its September 2021 distribution of $0.07 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at September 21, 2021. The September 2021 distribution will be paid on September 30, 2021.



The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.