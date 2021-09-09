checkAd

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 23:14  |  42   |   |   

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) announced today that its operating partnership, RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior secured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) at a price equal to 100.000% of face value. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 4.000% per year, and will mature on September 15, 2029. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership that guarantee the Company’s senior credit facilities. The Notes will be secured, subject to permitted liens, by a first priority security interest in all of the equity interests owned by the Operating Partnership and certain subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership, which collateral also secures the obligations under the Company’s existing credit agreements on a first priority basis.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem all of the outstanding 6.000% senior notes due 2025 of its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, as well as pay any redemption premium, unpaid interest, costs and expenses related thereto. The Operating Partnership anticipates that consummation of the offering will occur on September 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3


RLJ Lodging Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) announced today that its operating partnership, RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior secured notes due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Amazon to Pay Full College Tuition for Its Front-Line Employees as Part of $1.2 Billion Investment ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten