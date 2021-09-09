Brompton Proposes Conversion of Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund Into an Exchange Traded Fund

At the Meeting, Unitholders will be asked to approve, among other things, the conversion of the Fund (the “Conversion”) from a closed-end investment fund into an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). If the Conversion is approved by Unitholders, the name of the Fund will be changed to “Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF” on the effective date of the Conversion.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: FFI.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton” or the “Manager”), the manager of Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces that a special meeting of the holders of units (“Units”) of the Fund (“Unitholders”) will be held on November 1, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

Following the Conversation, the Fund will be considered to be an “alternative mutual fund” within the meaning of National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds.

All costs of the Conversion, including with respect to the Meeting, will be borne by the Manager.

The Manager believes that Unitholders will benefit from the Conversion for the following reasons:

1) Continuation of the Fund’s successful investment strategy: As of August 31, 2021, FFI had a 10-year total return of 10.0% per annum, and since-inception total return of 6.0% per annum (inception date: December 15, 2004).(1) Conversion to an ETF will allow the Fund to continue with its successful strategy, while adding incremental flexibility and increasing the Fund’s investible universe as an ETF.

2) Lower Management Expense Ratio: The combined portfolio management and management fee payable by the Fund is currently 1.0% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) plus applicable taxes (the “Management Fee”). The Management Fee will not change as a result of the Conversion. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund’s management expense ratio excluding cost of leverage was 1.32%. Following the Conversion, the Manager intends to waive a portion of the Management Fee of the Fund and/or reimburse the Fund to ensure that the sum of the Management Fee and operating expenses, exclusive of leverage and certain governance costs, but in each case inclusive of associated GST/HST, is limited to 1.20% of the NAV of the Fund, which represents a reduction from the current level.