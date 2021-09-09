checkAd

ZoomAway Announces Change of Auditor

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 23:30  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Company effective as of August 30, 2021, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor, effective as of August 30, 2021, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR, together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor each confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102) between the Former Auditor and the Company.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Technologies Inc., at 775-691-8860 sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us
ZoomAway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663446/ZoomAway-Announces-Change-of-Auditor

ZoomAway Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomAway Announces Change of Auditor VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com announces that it has changed its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
Fernhill Corp. Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Progress on its ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Sigma Labs Selected by DMG MORI as the Official Supplier of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) ...
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
Aytu BioPharma Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board to Support Development of AR101 ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...