Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate") announced today that affiliated funds of Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd ("BPEA") (together, the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of these shares.

Citigroup and Barclays are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering and propose to offer the ordinary shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part.

The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and prospectus supplement filed by the Company. Before you invest in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that Clarivate has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as incorporated by reference therein, for more complete information about Clarivate and the offering. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146 and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or calling 888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.