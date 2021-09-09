checkAd

Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 23:31  |  35   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate") announced today that affiliated funds of Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd ("BPEA") (together, the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the sale of these shares.

Citigroup and Barclays are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering and propose to offer the ordinary shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or negotiated prices, subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part.

The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and prospectus supplement filed by the Company. Before you invest in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, the registration statement and the other documents that Clarivate has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as incorporated by reference therein, for more complete information about Clarivate and the offering. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146 and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or calling 888-603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Clarivate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate") announced today that affiliated funds of Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: ONEX) and Baring Private Equity Asia Group Ltd ("BPEA") (together, the "Selling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Global Spatial Computing Market to be Worth USD 196.21 billion by 2026 with Double-Digit Growth of ...
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Clarivate to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15, 2021
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen