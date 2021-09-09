Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Prices Its Public Offering of Common Shares

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced registered underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 of its common shares, representing limited liability company interests (the "Common Shares"), at a public offering price of $25.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $306 million. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional Common Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the senior unsecured bridge term loans that were obtained to finance and pay certain fees and expenses related to the Company’s purchase on July 28, 2021 of 100% of the equity interests in Transtar, LLC, which was a wholly-owned short-line railroad subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation.