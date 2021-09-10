checkAd

ROOT SPORTS, fuboTV Announce Distribution Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 00:00  |  41   |   |   

ROOT SPORTS, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry ROOT SPORTS ahead of the much-anticipated inaugural Seattle Kraken season and the return of the Portland Trail Blazers to ROOT SPORTS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909006116/en/

Through the deal, fuboTV will stream ROOT SPORTS’ extensive coverage of Northwest professional sports. ROOT SPORTS will have coverage of over 300 live regular season games of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers, as well as other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. The regional sports network (RSN) is available throughout the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and portions of Idaho. For a full coverage map visit Territory Map | ROOT SPORTS.

The addition of ROOT SPORTS strengthens fuboTV’s sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform. The agreement also increases fuboTV’s local coverage in the Northwest, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates in Seattle and Portland alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more. In addition to sports, fuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We could not be more excited to announce this deal with fuboTV,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks, managing partner of ROOT SPORTS. “We know that fans are eagerly anticipating the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken and the return of the Portland Trail Blazers to ROOT SPORTS and the announcement of this new deal will give fans even more ways to get access to ROOT SPORTS and guarantee they have access to all Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Mariners games.”

“fuboTV is focused on bringing consumers their favorite hometown teams, alongside national and international sports coverage, and today’s partnership with ROOT SPORTS strengthens our offering in the Northwest,” said Ben Grad, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV. “We mirror fans’ excitement for the Seattle Kraken’s debut season, and we’re thrilled to bring fans in the Northwest streaming coverage of the Kraken alongside the Mariners and Trail Blazers. The addition of ROOT SPORTS means consumers can catch every game available for local telecast with fuboTV at an affordable price.”

Seite 1 von 3
FuboTV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROOT SPORTS, fuboTV Announce Distribution Agreement ROOT SPORTS, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry ROOT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Amazon to Pay Full College Tuition for Its Front-Line Employees as Part of $1.2 Billion Investment ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21New York Jets Announce a Multi-Year Partnership With Fubo Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Fubo Gaming Receives License to Offer Mobile Event Wagering From the Arizona Department of Gaming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Fubo Gaming Receives Approval to Offer Online Sports Wagering From the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21fuboTV to Launch Integrated Free-to-Play Games, FanView Live Stats With September South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Fubo Gaming, Ak-Chin Indian Community Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Arizona for Forthcoming Mobile Fubo Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21fuboTV Launches Philanthropic Initiative to Support Breast Cancer Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Curiosity Stream and Curiosity Channel To Launch on fuboTV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Serie A and Coppa Italia Rights for Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21 Fubo Sports Network to Premiere Season Two of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas on August 22
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Terrell Owens & Matthew Hatchette’s Getcha Popcorn Ready to Premiere August 22 on Fubo Sports Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten