1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth Management

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American:GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has received a notice from Kanen Wealth Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kanen”) regarding its intent to nominate a majority slate of five individuals for election to the Company’s eight-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled to be held on November 10, 2021. The Board will review Kanen’s notice and its nominees’ qualifications prior to making recommendations related to the election of directors in the Company's 2021 proxy statement, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

“We have the right leadership and strategy in place to pursue growth and long-term value for stockholders. Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer and committing to increase my already sizable stockholdings, I carefully considered the Board’s current composition and its focus on continuing to add highly-qualified, independent directors such as Alan P. Shor. I am confident in our path forward now that we have completed the acquisition of Appliances Connection, initiated a management transition and released a six-point, ecommerce-focused plan. This is why it is disturbing that Kanen has chosen to initiate what appears to be a costly, distracting and unnecessary public campaign to obtain control of the Board. We are still in the initial phases of accelerating growth, and my goal is to avoid unwarranted disruptions and focus on value creation.”

Since Goedeker completed the transformative acquisition of Appliances Connection earlier this year, the Board has proactively taken a number of decisive steps to lay a foundation for long-term stockholder value. These steps include:

Appointing Mr. Fouerti, a major stockholder, director and the co-founder of Appliances Connection, to the Chief Executive Officer position. Mr. Fouerti is a proven ecommerce leader with a track record of growing and scaling specialty retailers. He has been actively involved in the Company’s pre-existing efforts to refresh the Board and add top talent to the management team.

Appointing Ellery W. Roberts, a meaningful stockholder and capital markets veteran, to the Executive Chairman position.

Appointing Maria Johnson, a corporate finance veteran with two decades of experience at companies such as Cheetah Digital, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), to the Chief Financial Officer position.

Establishing a Strategic Planning Committee that includes Messrs. Fouerti, Roberts and Shor, who recently joined the Board following the announcement of the Appliances Connection acquisition. The Strategic Planning Committee is focused on supporting the management team as it works to continue integrating the businesses and pursuing accelerated growth.

Issuing a six-point, ecommerce-focused strategy for attaining scale and market leadership in the home appliances segment, including by investing in fulfillment network expansion and best-in-class technology that supports life-long customer loyalty.

Committing to filling former Chief Executive Officer Doug Moore’s Board seat with a highly-qualified, independent individual and evaluating other opportunities to add diverse, experienced directors with governance, fulfillment and ecommerce experience.

Initiating a rebranding process that will integrate Appliances Connection and Goedeker into one holistic, unified brand.

Goedeker’s aligned leadership, which owns more than 9% of the Company’s common stock, actively engages with a large cross-section of stockholders.1 The Board and management have held multiple conversations and maintained several exchanges with Kanen in recent months. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has also been having ongoing conversations with a director candidate put forth by Kanen to assess whether he would add value to the Board. This is why we are troubled by Kanen, a 5.5% stockholder, choosing to commence a public campaign to seek control of the Board just days after privately conveying an interest in working together in an amicable manner. We question why Kanen would take this aggressive step after the Board installed a new Chief Executive Officer who is aligned, experienced and implementing a well-articulated growth strategy.