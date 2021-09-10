Senseonics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

checkAd

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Management is scheduled to participate and hold one on-one-meetings Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A presentation webcast will be available at the start of the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00am ET. Interested parties may access the on-demand webcast at the same time on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense and Eversense XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.




