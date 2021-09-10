AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ("AdvanceTC" or the "Company") has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common stock.On …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) ("AdvanceTC" or the "Company") has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common stock. On September 3, 2021, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of two promotional newsletter e-mails, each dated September 3, 2021, one published by Epic Stocks Picks and the other by Green Leaf Pot Stocks, discussing the Company, its products and the global size of the satellite phone technology market. The publications also contained a summary of several recent press releases issued by AdvanceTC. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference. The Company was not aware of the articles before receiving them from OTC Markets.