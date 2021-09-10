Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Marie Inkster has informed the Board of Directors that she will be stepping down as of December 31, 2021, for personal reasons. Mr. Peter Rockandel has been selected to assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors as of January 1, 2022.

Ms. Inkster joined Lundin Mining in 2008 and served as Chief Financial Officer for 10 years prior to being appointed President and CEO, and Director in 2018. During her time with Lundin Mining, the Company has adeptly navigated through periods of challenging metal prices allowing it to grow profitably with the highly successful acquisitions of the Eagle Mine in Michigan in 2013, the Candelaria Mining Complex in Chile in 2014 and the Chapada Mine in Brazil in 2019. While pursuing growth, the Company has also maintained financial discipline and strength, allowing for the introduction of a dividend policy to provide peer-leading direct returns to shareholders.

Ms. Inkster will be stepping down from the Board of Directors as at December 31, 2021, though will act as an advisor to the Company until the end of 2022.

Mr. Lukas Lundin, Chair of Lundin Mining's Board of Directors stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Marie for her dedication and contribution to Lundin Mining's evolution into the strong company it is today. The Company has a bright future due to the solid foundation that has been built during her time with Lundin Mining and she has put together a highly effective senior leadership team around her to continue building on the success."

Mr. Rockandel has nearly 30 years of experience in the global resources and mining sectors, including currently as the Company's Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to joining Lundin Mining, Mr. Rockandel was Managing Director, Investment Banking at GMP Securities where he led their North American Mining practice, responsible for originating and executing capital markets strategy for mining clients.