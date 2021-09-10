checkAd

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 01:32  |  42   |   |   

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.50 per share. The Company is issuing and selling 50,000,000 shares directly to the underwriters at closing and the underwriters are purchasing 50,000,000 shares related to the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares from the Company. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters in the offering. BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookrunners in the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Stifel, Truist Securities, CBRE, Baird, Capital One Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Ladenburg Thalmann, Loop Capital Markets, Macquarie Capital, Raymond James, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, UBS Investment Bank and Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance are acting as co-managers in the offering.

The Company has entered into separate forward sale agreements with each of Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (or their respective affiliates) (the “forward purchasers”) with respect to 50,000,000 shares of common stock covered by the offering. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 50,000,000 shares of common stock that will be delivered in the offering.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement under certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon full physical settlement of the forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than approximately twelve months following the completion of the offering, an aggregate of 50,000,000 shares of common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will initially be the public offering price less the underwriting discount and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

Seite 1 von 3


VICI Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Amazon to Pay Full College Tuition for Its Front-Line Employees as Part of $1.2 Billion Investment ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21VICI Properties Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Lease Agreement with The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten