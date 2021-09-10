Bumble Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

Bumble is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale. Bumble will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) (“Bumble”) announced today the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 18,000,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $54.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 shares of Bumble’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Evercore ISI, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone, BMO Capital Markets, BTIG, Cowen, Mizuho Securities, Raymond James, Stifel, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus and the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 800 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believe(s),” “expect(s),” “potential,” “continue(s),” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek(s),” “predict(s),” “intend(s),” “trends,” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “anticipates,” “projection,” “will likely result” and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Bumble’s registration statement relating to the offering and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Bumble’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Bumble’s periodic filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Bumble’s filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

