Penn Virginia Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PVAC) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.



Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on September 10, 2021 at 9:45 am ET. The Company’s management will participate in meetings immediately following this presentation. A link to the presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.