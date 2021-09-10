Valaris to Present at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that interim President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present at the Pareto Securities Energy virtual conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, beginning at 8:50 a.m. CDT (9:50 a.m. EDT and 3:50 p.m CET). Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com. A recording of the presentation will be available in the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com on Thursday, September 16, 2021 for 30 days.

About Valaris