checkAd

CytoDyn Announces Treatment of the First Patient in its Pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 Trial in Brazil for Patients with Severe Symptoms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 02:30  |  53   |   |   

An interim analysis will be conducted 28 days following enrollment of 245 patients (40% of targeted trial patients)

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the treatment of the first patient in its pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 trial in Brazil for patients with severe symptoms. An interim analysis will be conducted 28 days following the enrollment of 245 patients, which is 40% of the total number of patients to be enrolled in the trial.

As previously announced, this pivotal Phase 3 trial for severe COVID-19 patients is being conducted by Academic Research Organization (“ARO”) Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital. This trial is intended to provide Brazil’s regulatory authority ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) with the requisite data to consider advancing the availability of leronlimab to Brazilians infected with COVID-19. The trial will be conducted in up to 35 clinical sites with 612 patients who are hospitalized and in need of oxygenation support.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very encouraged enrollment for this first trial is underway and look forward to reaching our interim analysis target as soon as possible. We believe our second trial in Brazil will also initiate very soon as ANVISA has cleared the trial with a condition of more information about CMC, which will be provided to ANVISA no later than September 13. Today marks the first day of the much anticipated clinical trial in Brazil that we have been waiting for and we are so grateful to our team who conducted the CD12 trial in U.S. that produced a wealth of information for us to be able to appropriately design and power these two studies. We also give especial thanks to the ARO team for a job well done and look forward to many more trials to be conducted by them in Brazil with leronlimab. We also thank the BIOMM team for exceptional work to finalize this protocol with ANVISA and providing very valuable guidelines to our team.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Announces Treatment of the First Patient in its Pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 Trial in Brazil for Patients with Severe Symptoms An interim analysis will be conducted 28 days following enrollment of 245 patients (40% of targeted trial patients) VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at 31 August 2021
Medigus: Polyrizon to Test its Product Candidate for Protection Against High Transmissible Corona Virus ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Commences Testing of Next-Generation Power Units with Gaskatel GmbH
Clene Completes Final Patient Visit in Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS Study: Topline Data Readout Expected Q4 2021
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...