CytoDyn Announces Treatment of the First Patient in its Pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 Trial in Brazil for Patients with Severe Symptoms

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the treatment of the first patient in its pivotal Phase 3 COVID-19 trial in Brazil for patients with severe symptoms. An interim analysis will be conducted 28 days following the enrollment of 245 patients, which is 40% of the total number of patients to be enrolled in the trial.

As previously announced, this pivotal Phase 3 trial for severe COVID-19 patients is being conducted by Academic Research Organization (“ARO”) Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital. This trial is intended to provide Brazil’s regulatory authority ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) with the requisite data to consider advancing the availability of leronlimab to Brazilians infected with COVID-19. The trial will be conducted in up to 35 clinical sites with 612 patients who are hospitalized and in need of oxygenation support.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very encouraged enrollment for this first trial is underway and look forward to reaching our interim analysis target as soon as possible. We believe our second trial in Brazil will also initiate very soon as ANVISA has cleared the trial with a condition of more information about CMC, which will be provided to ANVISA no later than September 13. Today marks the first day of the much anticipated clinical trial in Brazil that we have been waiting for and we are so grateful to our team who conducted the CD12 trial in U.S. that produced a wealth of information for us to be able to appropriately design and power these two studies. We also give especial thanks to the ARO team for a job well done and look forward to many more trials to be conducted by them in Brazil with leronlimab. We also thank the BIOMM team for exceptional work to finalize this protocol with ANVISA and providing very valuable guidelines to our team.”