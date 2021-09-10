Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Trillion") CSE:TCF (OTC:TCFF; Frankfurt 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has settled a total of $149,214.75 in outstanding debt through the issuance to certain creditors of 746,073 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"), at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").



The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a 4 month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada. The Common Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to resale restrictions under same.