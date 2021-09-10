checkAd

Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Trillion") CSE:TCF (OTC:TCFF; Frankfurt 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has settled a total of $149,214.75 in outstanding debt through the issuance to certain creditors of 746,073 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"), at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

The securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a 4 month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada. The Common Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to resale restrictions under same.

About the Corporation

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

For further information, please email: info@trillionenergy.com.

The Company’s NI 51-101 and other reports relating to its reserves as of December 31, 2020 are filed on www.sedar.com, www.thecse.com, as well as the Company’s website www.trillionenergy.com.

Contact
Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211
Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com





