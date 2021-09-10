checkAd

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the pricing of its offering of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. BigCommerce also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of BigCommerce and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022. The notes will mature on October 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by BigCommerce. Before July 1, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after July 1, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. BigCommerce will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Series 1 common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at BigCommerce’s election. The initial conversion rate is 13.6783 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $73.11 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 37.5% over the last reported sale price of $53.17 per share of BigCommerce’s common stock on September 9, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

