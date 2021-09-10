checkAd

vivo Announces X70 Series Global Launch, Advancing Professional Mobile Photography with ZEISS

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today officially debuted its X70 series of professional photography flagship smartphones starting in several markets around the world. The X70 series – consisting of the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ – marks the next chapter in vivo's global imaging partnership with ZEISS and their joint pursuit of creating the ultimate mobile photography experience. Aside from encompassing new portrait photography modes by ZEISS and the latest mobile imaging technology, the vivo X70 series lineup is fitted with next-level specs to provide the optimal user experience.

The vivo X70 series, co-engineered with ZEISS

As a longstanding pioneer of the industry, vivo is bringing joy to users worldwide by heightening the standards of mobile photography and smartphone innovation with the X70 series. Starting today, the vivo X70 series is gradually rolling out in markets such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and more, expanding its regional presence across APAC and the Middle East. The availability and specifications of each X70 series device may differ according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. 

Advancing Mobile Imaging Together with ZEISS

Reflecting vivo's commitment to spearheading the field of smartphone photography, the X70 series is thoroughly ingrained with premium mobile imaging software and hardware capabilities co-engineered with ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years.

"Once again, vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. "Smartphones are trustworthy tools for users to capture memories, a digital gateway to tell their own stories and share those creations with the world. With the X70 series, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovation with cutting-edge technology."

The vivo X70 series incorporates top-notch computational imaging features inside and out, resulting in an intuitive photography experience that enables users to capture or record remarkably natural-looking photographs or videos. On the camera specs front, the entire X70 lineup has 32MP front cameras, while rear quad-camera arrays have been installed on both the X70 Pro+ (50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP) and the X70 Pro (50MP + 12MP+ 12MP + 8MP), with the X70 using a tri-camera system (40MP + 12MP + 12MP).

