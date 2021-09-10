checkAd

State Street Corporation Prices Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 05:45  |  19   |   |   

State Street Corporation (“State Street”) (NYSE: STT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 21,724,217 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $87.60 per share. The offering is being conducted as a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

State Street intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with, the acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services (“BBH Investor Services”). Completion of this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the acquisition of BBH Investor Services. If the acquisition of BBH Investor Services is not completed, State Street will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that State Street has filed with the SEC for more complete information about State Street and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 and BofA Securities at BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of State Street’s common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the shares of State Street’s common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation Prices Common Stock Offering State Street Corporation (“State Street”) (NYSE: STT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 21,724,217 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $87.60 per share. The offering is being conducted as a public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21State Street Corporation Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21DWS Group, Commerzbank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, BlackRock, State Street - das rät Fabian Strebin
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.09.21State Street Announces Appointment by my529 to Provide Range of Investment Servicing Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21State Street Announces that Collateral+ is Now Connected to DTCC’s Margin Transit Utility (MTU)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21State Street Announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21State Street ernennt neue Landesleiter für Deutschland, Luxemburg und die Schweiz
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21State Street Services Putnam Investments’ First Actively Managed, Semi-Transparent ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten