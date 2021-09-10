checkAd

Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 05:49  |  23   |   |   

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced its registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering”) of 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$318.00 per ADS, and its registered underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering” and, together with the ADS Offering, the “Offerings”) of US$2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions, and has granted the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments. All of the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering are being offered by Sea. Subject to customary conditions, the Offerings are expected to close on September 14, 2021.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company, bearing interest at a rate of 0.25% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The Notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, ADSs (plus cash in lieu of a fractional ADS), or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 2.0964 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$477.01 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 50.0% above the public offering price per ADS in the ADS Offering, which is US$318.00). The conversion rate is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. On or after September 15, 2024, the Company may redeem for cash all or any part of the Notes if the last reported sale price of the ADSs has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the Notes then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date (an “Optional Redemption”). The Company may also redeem for cash all but not part of the Notes at any time if less than US$250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes remains outstanding at such time (a “Cleanup Redemption”). The Company may also redeem all but not part of the Notes in the event of certain changes in tax laws (a “Tax Redemption”). In addition, subject to certain conditions and a limited exception, holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes for cash in the event of certain events that constitute a fundamental change. In connection with certain corporate events or if the Company issues a notice of Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their Notes in connection with such corporate event or such Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption.

Seite 1 von 4
Sea (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Sea Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced its registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering”) of 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Square and SoFi Stadium Exclusively Partner to Welcome Back Fans with Omnichannel, Contact-Free ...
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Gamestop, Netease, Alibaba, Sea Limited, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Snap - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08.09.21Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Sea Limited: Wachstum für die Aktie auch in Europa?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.09.21Diese Tech-Aktie ist schon um 2.100 % gestiegen!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.09.21Gigantische Tech-Ökosysteme: Top-Aktien meiner Wahl
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.09.21Sea Limited: Starker Meilenstein in Brasilien! Mercadolibre, nimm dich in Acht?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.08.212 Cathie-Wood-Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.21Peloton, Etsy, Martin Marietta, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet, Sea, JD.com, Joyy - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
25.08.21Wird Sea Limited bis 2030 ein Billionen-Dollar-Unternehmen sein?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.08.21Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, BioNTech, Pfizer, Disney, Sea, Alibaba, JD.com, Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen, CTS Eventim, Zalando
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte