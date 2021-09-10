checkAd

Holcim Divests Business in Brazil

Holcim (Paris:HOLN) has signed an agreement with CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for the divestment of its business in Brazil for an enterprise value of USD 1.025 billion. This divestment includes Holcim’s five integrated cement plants, four grinding stations, six aggregates sites and 19 ready-mix concrete facilities.

This divestment strengthens the company’s balance sheet, significantly reducing its debt ratio. Advancing its portfolio optimization, Holcim will use the proceeds to invest in its Solutions & Products business, building on the Firestone acquisition.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “This divestment is another step in our transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions giving us the flexibility to continue investing in attractive growth opportunities. We are pleased to have found a responsible buyer with CSN that will develop the Brazilian business over the long term.”

While Holcim divests its activities in Brazil, Latin America is a core strategic growth region for the company. Building on strong positions in all its markets, Holcim recently invested in an additional clinker line in Malagueno, Argentina, a new grinding station in Yucatan, Mexico, and in the continuous growth of its Disensa retail network. Holcim also introduced its Firestone GacoFlex line in Mexico as the first step in developing its roofing systems business across Latin America.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

This document contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

