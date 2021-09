Holcim Sells Brazil Business for $1.025 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 06:33 | 9 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 06:33 | (PLX AI) – Holcim has signed an agreement with CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for the divestment of its business in Brazil for an enterprise value of USD 1.025 billion.This divestment includes Holcim's five integrated cement plants, four … (PLX AI) – Holcim has signed an agreement with CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for the divestment of its business in Brazil for an enterprise value of USD 1.025 billion.This divestment includes Holcim's five integrated cement plants, four … (PLX AI) – Holcim has signed an agreement with CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for the divestment of its business in Brazil for an enterprise value of USD 1.025 billion.

This divestment includes Holcim's five integrated cement plants, four grinding stations, six aggregates sites and 19 ready-mix concrete facilities Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Holcim Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer