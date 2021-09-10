Mindray Brings Increased Clinical Efficiency and Diagnostic Confidence to Medical Industry with New TE9 POC Ultrasound System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, has today announced the launch of its latest Point-of-Care (POC) ultrasound system, the TE9, featuring a larger screen for enhanced viewing, intelligent tools for fast-paced environments, and the industry's first Auto GA (Gastric Antrum). Auto GA automatically identifies the edge of the gastric antrum and calculates the area with a single screen tap, helpful for evaluating gastric content and of great clinical value for quick decisions regarding patient suitability for surgery.

"In response to pressing challenges facing clinicians, Mindray has persisted in developing innovative ultrasound solutions that enable improved patient care. The new TE9 is equipped with a host of features designed to expand Point-of-Care ultrasound solutions and meet evolving clinical needs," said Xujin He, General Manager of the Medical Imaging System Business Unit at Mindray.