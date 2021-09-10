checkAd

Mindray Brings Increased Clinical Efficiency and Diagnostic Confidence to Medical Industry with New TE9 POC Ultrasound System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leading developer and provider of medical devices and solutions, has today announced the launch of its latest Point-of-Care (POC) ultrasound system, the TE9, featuring a larger screen for enhanced viewing, intelligent tools for fast-paced environments, and the industry's first Auto GA (Gastric Antrum). Auto GA automatically identifies the edge of the gastric antrum and calculates the area with a single screen tap, helpful for evaluating gastric content and of great clinical value for quick decisions regarding patient suitability for surgery.

"In response to pressing challenges facing clinicians, Mindray has persisted in developing innovative ultrasound solutions that enable improved patient care. The new TE9 is equipped with a host of features designed to expand Point-of-Care ultrasound solutions and meet evolving clinical needs," said Xujin He, General Manager of the Medical Imaging System Business Unit at Mindray.

TE9's numerous features include:

  • Quick and Clear Diagnoses: Superior imaging and transducer technology enable quick and precise diagnoses in various clinical scenarios. TE9's large 21.5-inch high-definition touch screen gives clinicians a clear and confident view from anywhere in the examination room.
  • Smart and Efficient Workflow: A comprehensive suite of smart automation tools such as Auto GA, Smart IVC, and more, allow clinicians to quickly evaluate a patient's conditions at bedside, in the OR, or on the move. With these advanced tools, the TE9 ensures rapid, reproducible measurements for confident exams and procedures, even in fast-paced environments.
  • Innovative Design: TE9's iVocal voice commands enable handsfree commands to be issued for faster response times. Meanwhile, its comprehensive disinfection capabilities are suitable for use in environments that require frequent disinfection, providing ideal clinical utility and allowing for a quick turnaround time between examinations.
  • Seamless Connectivity: The eGateway Integration Solution seamlessly connects the TE9 to the hospital's network, enabling clinicians to easily and securely access patient data and send exam information, images, and reports to the EMR system. This paperless process supports streamlined clinical decision-making, improves workflow and productivity, and reduces the risk of manual transcription errors.

Together with TE7, which has demonstrated versatility in all specialties in large public healthcare institutions worldwide, TE9 is set to bring clinical efficiency and diagnostic confidence to a new level for the industry with more upgraded features as the newest member of Mindray's TE product range.

