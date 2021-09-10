SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA

checkAd

Stans, Switzerland I 10 September 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of HeleCloud, a UK-headquartered, cloud-native Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner. With this acquisition, SoftwareONE expands and strengthens its AWS capabilities in the EMEA region, adding a team of skilled AWS experts with significant project delivery and managed service capabilities.

HeleCloud (www.helecloud.com) is the most certified and independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner and the largest independent AWS-only System Integrator (SI), and Managed Service Provider (MSP) in EMEA. Founded in 2016 in the United Kingdom, HeleCloud is a cloud-native consulting, software architecture, infrastructure engineering and managed service provider with unique end-to-end cloud delivery capabilities on AWS, serving the EMEA markets from three locations across Europe: the UK, The Netherlands, and Bulgaria. With their seamless integration with AWS and unique outcome-based cloud architecture and operations, leveraging the power of cloud automation and security to offer a next generation cloud native managed service experience, HeleCloud enables customers on their transformation journey to AWS.

Javid Khan, AWS Global Director of SoftwareONE, said, "We are delighted to welcome HeleCloud to SoftwareONE. With its market-leading position, this acquisition will help us further build out SoftwareONE's cloud migration service offering, one of our strategic growth initiatives, and accelerate our growth in AWS-related services in EMEA. With HeleCloud joining us, we continue to expand SoftwareONE's capabilities to enable our customers in their journey to AWS, as well as their overall cloud and digital transformation."

