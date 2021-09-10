checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first semester 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first semester 2021

10-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin[1] in the first semester 2021.

- 1H 2021 revenue increased to Euro 177.5 million, or 35.4% at constant currency (31.7% reported) vs 1H 2020 with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies.

- Gross Profit margin improved to 72.5% (69.7% in 1H 2020) and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 31.9% (23.8% in 1H 2020).

- 2021 guidance confirmed for revenue within a range of Euro 355 million to Euro 375 million at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin largely in line with the previous year, subject to any unforeseen events, specifically from the Covid-19 pandemic.


CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 10 September 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today reported financial results for the Half-Year ending 30 June 2021. In the first semester 2021 the revenue growth of 35.4% at constant currency compared to the first semester 2020 was driven by significant carry-over and customer acquisition, in addition to normalization of surgery activities, benefiting from vaccinations. Profitability improved remarkably from last year's first semester with adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.9%.

Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented "In the first semester, we delivered strong results, mainly driven by the revenue growth, sustained by the launch of new products, the hiring of salesforce and our continuous medical education programs. Furthermore, results benefitted from cost savings due to continued restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic. In the remainder of the year, we will stay focused on our expansion programs, pursuing accessible market opportunities for our future growth."

Seite 1 von 6
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first semester 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first semester 2021 10-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. beginnt mit der Gaskatel GmbH die ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement