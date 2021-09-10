EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Medacta reports strong profitability with 31.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first semester 2021 10-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 1H 2021 revenue increased to Euro 177.5 million, or 35.4% at constant currency (31.7% reported) vs 1H 2020 with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies.

- Gross Profit margin improved to 72.5% (69.7% in 1H 2020) and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 31.9% (23.8% in 1H 2020).

- 2021 guidance confirmed for revenue within a range of Euro 355 million to Euro 375 million at constant currency and adjusted EBITDA margin largely in line with the previous year, subject to any unforeseen events, specifically from the Covid-19 pandemic.



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 10 September 2021 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) today reported financial results for the Half-Year ending 30 June 2021. In the first semester 2021 the revenue growth of 35.4% at constant currency compared to the first semester 2020 was driven by significant carry-over and customer acquisition, in addition to normalization of surgery activities, benefiting from vaccinations. Profitability improved remarkably from last year's first semester with adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.9%.



Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented "In the first semester, we delivered strong results, mainly driven by the revenue growth, sustained by the launch of new products, the hiring of salesforce and our continuous medical education programs. Furthermore, results benefitted from cost savings due to continued restrictions for the Covid-19 pandemic. In the remainder of the year, we will stay focused on our expansion programs, pursuing accessible market opportunities for our future growth."