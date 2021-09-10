checkAd

WISeKey's WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity

WISeKey's WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to Security and Authenticity

Geneva – September 10, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISe.ART platform aims to enable new Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) purchase through in-App purchases. This new capability should boost the secure sale of NFTs through the WISeKey platform.

The new strategy announced by Apple to facilitate access by App developers to external stores of contents and other virtual services and goods, is expected to finally bring to the Apps the acquisition of NFTs, by limiting previous restrictions and commissions. This development offers new ways for current NFT platforms such as WISe.ART, to bring to the NFT marketplace new potential customers that can now acquire NFT by simply using their smartphone and a trusted App.

The new “in-App” NFT platform secured by WISeKey provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. These security features will set a new benchmark in the mobile NFT platforms, which only focus on ensuring the integrity of the purchase transaction.

The unique security features of WISe.Art are built around digital identity and PKI, enabling “Authenticity” and “Provenance” proofs by adding digital signatures of the involved people (owner of the asset or independent experts doing appraisals of authenticity) in the NFT minting process. These digital signatures can be later easily validated thanks to the ubiquity of the OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust, which is distributed in major operating systems and browsers, including Apple iOS and Android. 

“Our WISe.ART platform has been designed using the most exigent requirements for security and authenticity, and it provides a breakthrough and unique approach to fulfill the needs of its customers,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey.

WISeKey has followed a multichain strategy for its WISe.Art platform through a partnership with CasperLabs and Ocean Protocol. CasperLabs’ incredible expertise on the crypto market and Ocean Protocol’s outstanding solution for Initial Data Market Offerings made them ideal partners to reinforce WISeKey’s unique position and for launching of its TrustECoin token.

