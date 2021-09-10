Coop Pank AS results for August 2021

"In August, Coop Pank's loan portfolio increased at a record pace, most of which came from business loans. If last year we saw that companies preferred Coop Pank primarily due to good deposit interest rates, then this year we see that we are more and more considered as a strong partner in financing projects.

Our fast-growing loan portfolio quality has stayed at high level and shows good profitability at the same time. Coop Pank has investment grade credit rating with a stable outlook at level Baa2. The rating gives primarily to the businesses, the Estonian state and local governments additional confidence to become a customer of Coop Pank and keep their money in a domestic financial institution.

In August, the bank earned net profit of 1.1 million euros, a return on equity was 12.4% and a cost-income ratio 54.2%.”

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 104,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

