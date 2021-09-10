checkAd

SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA.
  • With this acquisition, SoftwareONE expands and strengthens its AWS capabilities in the EMEA region, adding a team of skilled AWS experts with significant project delivery and managed service capabilities
  • HeleCloud has 3 locations in Europe: UK, the Netherlands, Bulgaria
  • No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed
