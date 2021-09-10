SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed
- (PLX AI) – SoftwareONE acquires HeleCloud, a leading independent AWS Premier Consulting Partner in EMEA.
- With this acquisition, SoftwareONE expands and strengthens its AWS capabilities in the EMEA region, adding a team of skilled AWS experts with significant project delivery and managed service capabilities
- HeleCloud has 3 locations in Europe: UK, the Netherlands, Bulgaria
- No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed
