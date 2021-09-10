checkAd

Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme

SAMPO PLC                INSIDE INFORMATION                10 September 2021 at 8:10 am

Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme

Following the announcement on 9 September 2021, Sampo has sold 73 million Nordea shares to institutional investors. The transaction generated approximately EUR 745 million in gross proceeds.

Sampo Group management will propose to the Board that the proceeds of the sale are used to launch a share buy-back programme no later than 3 November 2021 (the date Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January – September 2021 is published). The Sampo Board was authorised by the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021 to repurchase up to 50 million Sampo A shares.

The sale of Nordea shares will have a positive accounting effect of EUR 144 million on Sampo Group’s consolidated IFRS net income and an additional EUR 21 million on other comprehensive income. The net income impact of the sale will be treated as an extraordinary item in the calculation of Sampo’s dividend payout ratio for the 2021 financial year.

After the transaction, Sampo holds 407,924,782 Nordea shares, corresponding to 10.1 per cent of all shares and voting rights in Nordea. BofA Securities Europe SA acted as Bookrunner of the transaction.

SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Knut-Arne Alsaker
Group CFO
tel. +358 10 516 0010

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Important notice

