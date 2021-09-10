NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme

Following the announcement on 9 September 2021, Sampo has sold 73 million Nordea shares to institutional investors. The transaction generated approximately EUR 745 million in gross proceeds.

Sampo Group management will propose to the Board that the proceeds of the sale are used to launch a share buy-back programme no later than 3 November 2021 (the date Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January – September 2021 is published). The Sampo Board was authorised by the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021 to repurchase up to 50 million Sampo A shares.

The sale of Nordea shares will have a positive accounting effect of EUR 144 million on Sampo Group’s consolidated IFRS net income and an additional EUR 21 million on other comprehensive income. The net income impact of the sale will be treated as an extraordinary item in the calculation of Sampo’s dividend payout ratio for the 2021 financial year.

After the transaction, Sampo holds 407,924,782 Nordea shares, corresponding to 10.1 per cent of all shares and voting rights in Nordea. BofA Securities Europe SA acted as Bookrunner of the transaction.



SAMPO PLC

For more information, please contact:

Knut-Arne Alsaker

Group CFO

tel. +358 10 516 0010

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

Important notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL, ISSUE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL, ISSUE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.