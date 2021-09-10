Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Telenor's Myanmar Exit May Be Blocked by Authorities, Nikkei Reports (PLX AI) – Telenor's $105 million exit from Myanmar to Lebanon's M1 Group may be blocked by authorities, Nikkei reports.The Telenor-M1 deal requires approval from the military-controlled Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and the …



