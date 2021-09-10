CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK

Workforce in Frankfurt to move into the new headquarters in Frankfurt's Marienturm in 2022

Shared location for Corestate and Corestate Bank, lease over 10 years

CEO Parmantier: "The strategy adopted in 2021 to manage the entire value chain for RE Equity and RE Debt will then also be reflected in terms of space."

Bringing together the key operating units under one roof secures sustained corporate success

Group transformation milestone

Frankfurt, 10 September 2021. After initiating a strategic realignment at the start of the year, Corestate Capital Group ("Corestate"), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is now continuing to reposition itself by moving into shared office space with Corestate Bank. The company will relocate its Frankfurt headquarters from its present offices near the city's exhibition grounds to the prestigious Marienturm in the heart of Frankfurt's banking district at the end of 2022, thereby achieving another milestone in the long-term transformation of the Corestate Group.

With the move, Corestate is creating a common work location for its entire Frankfurt-area staff, which are currently housed in different offices. René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate: "The fact that all Frankfurt-based employees will soon be able to work together under one roof in the fantastic Marienturm is a particularly important step for us in the further development of Corestate. The strategy adopted in 2021 to manage the entire value chain for real estate equity and real estate debt will then also be reflected in terms of space. Through the 10-year contract concluded at the new location, the members of the Management Board intend to send a clear and lasting signal for the company's future viability, continuity and long-term success. I believe firmly in the potential of the Group and our amazing team. Bringing our capacities together in a single location will prove advantageous for our customers, and is something Corestate itself will benefit from in particular in the years to come."