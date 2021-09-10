checkAd

DGAP-News CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 07:20  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision
CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK

10.09.2021 / 07:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK

  • Workforce in Frankfurt to move into the new headquarters in Frankfurt's Marienturm in 2022
  • Shared location for Corestate and Corestate Bank, lease over 10 years
  • CEO Parmantier: "The strategy adopted in 2021 to manage the entire value chain for RE Equity and RE Debt will then also be reflected in terms of space."
  • Bringing together the key operating units under one roof secures sustained corporate success
  • Group transformation milestone

Frankfurt, 10 September 2021. After initiating a strategic realignment at the start of the year, Corestate Capital Group ("Corestate"), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is now continuing to reposition itself by moving into shared office space with Corestate Bank. The company will relocate its Frankfurt headquarters from its present offices near the city's exhibition grounds to the prestigious Marienturm in the heart of Frankfurt's banking district at the end of 2022, thereby achieving another milestone in the long-term transformation of the Corestate Group.

With the move, Corestate is creating a common work location for its entire Frankfurt-area staff, which are currently housed in different offices. René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate: "The fact that all Frankfurt-based employees will soon be able to work together under one roof in the fantastic Marienturm is a particularly important step for us in the further development of Corestate. The strategy adopted in 2021 to manage the entire value chain for real estate equity and real estate debt will then also be reflected in terms of space. Through the 10-year contract concluded at the new location, the members of the Management Board intend to send a clear and lasting signal for the company's future viability, continuity and long-term success. I believe firmly in the potential of the Group and our amazing team. Bringing our capacities together in a single location will prove advantageous for our customers, and is something Corestate itself will benefit from in particular in the years to come."

Seite 1 von 3
Corestate Capital Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision CORESTATE to take a major step towards implementing its corporate strategy by relocating to Marienturm - space to be shared with CORESTATE BANK …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:20 UhrDGAP-News: CORESTATE stellt mit Umzug in Marienturm entscheidende Weiche für Umsetzung der Unternehmensstrategie - Räumliche Integration der CORESTATE BANK
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter der Marke Linked Living powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21DGAP-News: CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21BERENBERG stuft Corestate Capital auf 'Hold'(3) 
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Corestate Capital auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen