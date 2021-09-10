TheraVet Announces the Launch of the Pivotal European Multicentric Clinical Study of VISCO-VET in Canine Osteoarthritis

VISCO-VET, TheraVet’s viscoregenerative gel, will be assessed in a prospective, multicentric, controlled, double-blinded, randomized, pivotal field study in client-owned dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA). The study will evaluate the potential of a unique intra-articular injection of VISCO-VET in stifle or elblow to improve dog’s mobility and reduce pain compared to a non-treated control group. Patients will be followed for 3 months.

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces the launch of the pivotal European multicentric clinical study assessing VISCO-VET in canine osteoarthritis.

In the study, 154 client-owned dogs with osteoarthritis will be enrolled. The study will be conducted in 20 centers in four (4) countries including France, Netherlands, Portugal and Poland. The Company has received the approval in France and Netherlands and has just started the initiation of the investigating sites in these countries. The approval in the remaining territories is expected to be obtained in the following weeks. First patient treated is expected in October 2021.

An update on patients recruitment will be provided in the second quarter of 2022, following by top-line interim analyses results.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, concludes: “Following the positive efficacy and safety results of VISCO-VET in the proof-of-concept study, we are very delighted to initiate the patient recruitment of this pivotal trial for VISCO-VET.”

