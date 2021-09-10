checkAd

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero opens first in-house Production Center in Germany

AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero opens first in-house Production Center in Germany

10.09.2021
- In-house production process in response to a rapidly increasing demand

- Production capacity of approx. 16,000 vehicles per year at full capacity

- Up to 150 new specialist jobs at AUTO1 Group


Berlin, 10. September 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading digital platform for buying and selling used cars, has commissioned its first in-house Production Center for the purpose of reconditioning used cars for Autohero in Hemau, Bavaria. The own reconditioning process, which Autohero intends to increasingly bring in-house, will lead to optimized internal processes and increased production capacity.

The 35,000 square meter site enables a production capacity of approximately 16,000 vehicles per year at full capacity. The site is already fully operational with qualified personnel, infrastructure and work stations. In response to a rapidly increasing demand, approx. 150 new jobs will be created at the Production Center in Hemau for specialists in the areas of inventory analysis, repair work, quality management, logistics, and photo & video.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group: "We want to focus on the enormous Autohero growth opportunity and are therefore investing heavily in expanding the brand. With the start of the in-house Production Center in Hemau, we have reached a first important milestone for our strategic goal: We want to recondition as many Autohero vehicles as possible in-house. We will gradually increase capacity utilization at the Production Center this year and next. At the same time, we are planning further insourcing activities at other sites in Europe, some of which will also become concrete in the near future. With all the planned activities, we expect a total capacity of up to 200,000 cars next year."

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero startet erstes eigenes Production Center in Deutschland
Egbert Prior: Auto1 gibt mit Autohero richtig Gas 
RBC stuft Auto1 auf 'Outperform'
Marktkompass: DAX stabil, EVOTEC & VIRGIN GALACTIC | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 01.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Altaktionär stößt mehr als zwei Millionen Auto1-Papiere ab
Auto1, Apple, Crowdstrike, Edel, Valneva, Dynavax - Märkte am Morgen
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Sorge vor weniger EZB-Hilfen belastet den Dax
Altaktionär stößt gut zwei Millionen Auto1-Papiere ab
AUTO1 IM FOKUS: Wachstum kostet Gebrauchtwagenhändler an Profitabiltät
