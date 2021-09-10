EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Agreement Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix 10-Sep-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix



Polyphor (SIX: POLN) and EnBiotix Inc., a privately held late clinical-stage rare disease company currently focused on products for rare, chronic respiratory diseases, today announced closing of the previously announced purchase agreement of inhaled murepavadin. As a result of closing the transaction, Polyphor received the agreed payment of 2'599'655 of common shares of EnBiotix (15.4% fully diluted of EnBiotix) at an agreed valuation of USD 10 million.

Following the closing of the inhaled murepavadin purchase agreement, the companies will take the next steps with respect to the merger agreement, which was signed simultaneously. The planned merger is subject to a number of closing conditions, including approval by Polyphor and EnBiotix shareholders, and is expected to be closed in Q4 2021.

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-oriented Swiss biopharmaceutical company with a leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is headquartered in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). www.polyphor.com.

About EnBiotix

Enbiotix is a privately-held, rare disease company with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases. EnBiotix is headquartered in Boston, Massachussets, USA with its affiliate, EnBiotix, GmbH based in Leipzig, Germany. www.enbiotix.com

