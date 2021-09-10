checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2021, 07:30  |  10   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix

10-Sep-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, September 10, 2021

Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix

Polyphor (SIX: POLN) and EnBiotix Inc., a privately held late clinical-stage rare disease company currently focused on products for rare, chronic respiratory diseases, today announced closing of the previously announced purchase agreement of inhaled murepavadin. As a result of closing the transaction, Polyphor received the agreed payment of 2'599'655 of common shares of EnBiotix (15.4% fully diluted of EnBiotix) at an agreed valuation of USD 10 million.

Following the closing of the inhaled murepavadin purchase agreement, the companies will take the next steps with respect to the merger agreement, which was signed simultaneously. The planned merger is subject to a number of closing conditions, including approval by Polyphor and EnBiotix shareholders, and is expected to be closed in Q4 2021.

For further information please contact:

 

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com 		For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch
 

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-oriented Swiss biopharmaceutical company with a leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is headquartered in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). www.polyphor.com.

About EnBiotix

Enbiotix is a privately-held, rare disease company with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases. EnBiotix is headquartered in Boston, Massachussets, USA with its affiliate, EnBiotix, GmbH based in Leipzig, Germany. www.enbiotix.com

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Polyphor AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@polyphor.com
Internet: www.polyphor.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: POLN
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232536

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1232536  10-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232536&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPolyphor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Agreement Polyphor and EnBiotix announce closing of purchase agreement of Inhaled Murepavadin by EnBiotix 10-Sep-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
DGAP-News: ReGen III Provides Update on Relationship with Koch Project Solutions
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Launches PKU GOLIKE(R) ...
DGAP-News: MYNARIC MELDET EINEN WEITEREN KUNDEN FÜR SEIN NEUESTES PRODUKT CONDOR MK3
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und ...
Aareal Bank stellt Refinanzierung für Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg bereit
Das ist der dritte Clou in kürzester Zeit: Modern Plant Based Foods kooperiert mit einem der größten US-amerikanischen Discounter!
DGAP-News: Burcon gibt Einzelheiten zur Jahres- und Sonderhauptversammlung bekannt, Neue Richtlinien zur ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Polyphor und EnBiotix geben Abschluss des Erwerbs von inhalierbarem Murepavadin durch EnBiotix bekannt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor und EnBiotix geben die Unterzeichnung einer Fusionsvereinbarung und den Verkauf von inhalierbarem Murepavadin an EnBiotix bekannt
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.09.21EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and EnBiotix announce signing of merger agreement and sale of Inhaled Murepavadin to EnBiotix
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs