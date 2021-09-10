Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LYON, France, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of proteins and peptides, announced today that Gerard Soula, Adocia’s CEO, will be presenting at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 13 to 15, 2021.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM (EDT) / 1:00 PM (CEST)

The H.C. Wainwright webcast will be available on-demand to those attending the conference virtually starting Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET. In addition, members of management will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products and several pre-clinical products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (M1Pram and BioChaperone LisPram). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.